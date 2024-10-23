Mike Madigan trial: Former state leaders continue to testify

Former Illinois state Rep. Scott Drury was called to witness in the Mike Madigan corruption trial Wednesday.

The former North Shore politician testified about informing Madigan he wouldn't support his re-election as Speaker of the House.

Not a lot of people would go against Madigan, who spent 50 years in the General Assembly and was regarded as one of the most powerful politicians in the state.

He’s 82 now and faces 23 counts of corruption. The government said he used his power for personal gain and to get jobs for supporters.

The star witness will be former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who helped the FBI record former Ald. Ed Burke, who was convicted in the same building.

The government has 200 recordings they say will prove corruption and bribery took place. The first of those tapes will be the next big development in this trial.

The lead-off witnesses have described how the government works in Springfield and whether Madigan had influence.

There will be about 50 witnesses to testify in this trial.