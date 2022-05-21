Millennium Park shooting: Chicago police say they've found gun from suspect shot by security guard

article

Chicago police recovered the gun being carried by the suspect who was shot by a Millennium Park security guard on Saturday, police said.

Police said the 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. but refused to be checked by a metal-detecting wand at the entry point. Then, he jumped a fence and allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire as a security guard approached. The guard shot him.

The wounded man took off for Chicago's Riverwalk. A witness said that he jumped onto a tourist boat and tried to jump into the Chicago River, but was captured by Chicago police.

Chicago police tweeted Saturday: "#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit #scubadivers recovered a weapon from the #ChicagoRiver in relation to the shooting at #MillenniumPark @Chicago_Police #Detectives to continue with the investigation #teamwork".

The shooting on Friday night was the second in a week at Millennium Park; the previous weekend, a 16-year-old was shot and killed near the tourist attraction known as "The Bean."