Person dies after being found unresponsive at Bridgeport school

A person has died after being found unresponsive at Minnie Miñoso Academy in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the school, located at 3527 S. Wallace St., but further details surrounding the medical emergency remain unclear.

The principal of the school sent a letter to parents and guardians that read, in part:

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you that an adult member of our school community passed away at Miñoso this morning. Our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time. For privacy reasons, I cannot share further details at this time.

We placed our school on a soft lockdown while responding to this situation. All of our students are safe, and the lockdown was a precautionary measure so students would not witness the medical crisis.

I know that this loss may raise many emotions and questions for our school community, especially our students. We will be partnering closely with the CPS Crisis Management Unit to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members. Our own clinicians will also be available for students who need ongoing services. Please do not hesitate to let us know if your child needs additional support.

We are saddened by this tragic loss and will do everything we can to help our community heal."

The identity of the school community member has not yet been released.