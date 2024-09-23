Student, parent arrested after threat against Minooka school

A student was arrested this week for allegedly making a threat against Minooka Intermediate School.

On Monday, the Minooka Police Department shared on its Facebook page that they received a report of a threat aimed at students at the school.

The student's parent allegedly did not fully cooperate with the investigation, prompting police to execute a search warrant in the 200 block of Menominee Street.

While police determined that the threat was not credible, the parent was arrested for violating the Firearm Child Protection Act, and all unsecured weapons were removed from the home.

The juvenile was also arrested for felony disorderly conduct and subsequently released.