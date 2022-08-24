Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery.

The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.