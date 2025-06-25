Missing Arlington Heights man found safe by jogger after forest preserve search, police say

The Brief Adam Gerber, 54, was found safe Wednesday morning after a jogger spotted him in Arlington Heights; he was taken to a hospital for medical care. Gerber had been reported missing Sunday night, and his car was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve. The search involved multiple agencies and included nearby bodies of water; further details about his disappearance remain unknown.



A man who was the focus of a large-scale search effort — including a sweep of nearby waters — in a northwest suburban forest preserve has been found safe, according to Arlington Heights police.

What we know:

Adam Gerber, 54, was located Wednesday morning after a jogger spotted him near Nichols and Highland, police said.

He appeared to be in distress, and first responders transported him to a nearby hospital after confirming his identity.

Gerber’s family has since been notified and reunited with him, authorities said.

Pictured is Adam Gerber, 54. (Arlington Heights PD )

The backstory:

Gerber was reported missing late Sunday. He was last seen around 11:20 p.m. near Arlington Heights Road and Lake Cook Road, close to the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve, authorities said.

On Tuesday, police located his vehicle inside the preserve, prompting an extensive ground and water search involving multiple police, fire and emergency agencies.

Authorities also asked area residents and businesses to check their surveillance footage for any sign of Gerber.

What we don't know:

Additional details about his disappearance and condition have not been released.

RELATED: Search continues for missing man after car found at Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve: police