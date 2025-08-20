Chicago girl, 12, reported missing from South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
Breyanna Howard was last seen in the area of 8200-8300 S. Paulina Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Howard was last seen carrying a black Nike book bag.
She was described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown/faded blue hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Area 2 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.
The Source: The information in this article came from a Chicago police missing person alert.