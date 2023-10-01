Missing Chicago woman with dementia found after missing for 5 days

A missing Chicago woman diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing last week has been located.

Janet Issacs, 62, was found Sunday.

The mother and grandmother was missing for several days and the family organized several search parties in hopes of locating her safely.

Her family tells FOX 32 that she was in the hospital after being found walking on the South Side.

Issacs' photo was shared hundreds of times on social media and a nurse at the hospital discovered the picture and contacted the family.