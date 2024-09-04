Missing elderly woman on Southwest Side found dead, family confirms

article

The Brief Francia Renteria, 85, has been found deceased, her family confirmed Wednesday on social media. She was reported missing on Sept. 1 from the area of 5700 S. Melvina. Family members expected to speak during press conference around 6:30 pm.



An 85-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday on the Southwest Side has been found dead, her family confirms.

Francia Renteria disappeared Sept. 1 from the area of 5700 S. Melvina, according to Chicago police.

One of her grandchildren, Karina Juarez, posted on Facebook on Wednesday, confirming that Renteria was found.

"Hi everyone we are sad to inform everyone my grandmother was found. She is no longer with us. I appreciate everyone for all their help finding her.. my family really appreciates every single one of you… please we are not answering any questions at this time.." her post reads.

Renteria was described as being 4-foot-11 with brown eyes and white hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front and a light blue jacket at the time of her disappearance.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.