Missing teen on South Side: Destiny Williams last seen Sept. 1

article

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. Destiny Williams was last seen Sept. 1 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Street. Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.



A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side.

Destiny Williams was last seen Sept. 1 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-1 and having brown eyes and black hair. Police said Williams also has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a snake with the numbers "999" with flowers.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.