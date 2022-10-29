Expand / Collapse search

Missing pregnant woman Bilian Fang: Chicago police looking for woman last seen three weeks ago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the Chinatown neighborhood three weeks ago.

Bilian Fang, 40, was last seen on October 9 on South Lock near Archer.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown.

Her family told FOX 32 Chicago she is pregnant and the married mother of two kids.

She is Asian, with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'6" and 120 pounds.

If you have information, call Chicago Police Area One SVU at (312) 747-8380.