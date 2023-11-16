Mistletoe pop-up bar gets the holidays rocking in Wrigleyville

Across from Wrigley Field in the Zachary Hotel, they're putting the spirit back in the holidays at the Mistletoe pop-up bar.

It's a cozy cocktail bar with wall-to-wall vintage and modern Christmas decorations.

With the holiday name, comes a menu of seasonal favorites.

"We've got a holiday menu that we're going to be running up here, so it's going to be focused on holiday-inspired drinks," said Kris Peterson, general manager and spirit archivist.

Yes, "archivist ". He takes drinks seriously but calls the atmosphere, with holiday lights and giant ornaments hanging from the ceiling, plain fun.

"Our Winter Old Fashioned is going to be using ingredients from the 1950s and 1960s in our proprietary barrel blend bourbon," he said.

They are also featuring a Gingerbread Milk Punch, a blend of scotch, rum, brandy and all the holiday spices.

If you're looking for a bite to eat, menu items from Mordecai Restaurant are available as well as limited edition fondue pots.

Mistletoe Pop-up Bar will be open Thursday through Saturday through the New Year.

"We are probably going to extend a little bit into January, and the dates are filling up pretty quickly so you might see some more dates pop up in December as well," Peterson said.