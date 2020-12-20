Moderna vaccine could arrive in Illinois early this week

The Moderna vaccine is already on its way to states across the US and it may not be too long before you can start getting it.

When Pfizer’s COVID shot hit hospitals just a week ago, healthcare leaders projected the general public could have access by June or July of next year. Now, with Moderna on its way, that timeline is even sooner.

"I’d say March and April perhaps would be a reasonable target for access to the general public," said Dr. Richard Novak of the University of Illinois Hospital.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected to add millions of doses to the country’s vaccine supply. After receiving emergency FDA authorization on Friday, the hopeful COVID cure could be in states as early as Monday.

Here is the big difference: Right now, Pfizer’s shot can only be distributed at medical facilities because it has to be stored at a certain freezing point. Moderna’s shot, however, doesn’t require the same.

"It’s able [to be stored in] regular freezer temperatures, so it can be stored in community pharmacies," Dr. Novak said.

Moderna’s shot will be administered in two doses, given a month apart. The company’s goal is to pre-release some 20-million doses of the vaccine before year-end.

Dr. Novak led the Moderna vaccine clinical trial at the University of Illinois at Chicago. With reports of adverse reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine, Dr. Novak says the general public should not lose faith. Novak says his concern remains COVID’s long-term side effects, which are still fully unknown at this time.

"People can get late side effects such as strokes or heart attacks. They can get chronic lung damage, which comes back to haunt them later. There have been late deaths from people who've suffered with these symptoms for months," he said.