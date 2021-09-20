Monday shaping up to be warm and muggy with isolated storms, then cooler weather is on the way

Chicago is getting one last day of summer-like weather before fall really arrives.

Monday's high is expected to be around 80 degrees, and it's going to be muggy, too, with scattered showers and isolated storms.

Another band of showers and storms Monday evening into Tuesday could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds, said the National Weather Service.

But Tuesday and Wednesday will feel significantly cooler and less humid. Tuesday's high will be about 69 degrees, and Wednesday's will be about 64.

The low temperature on Thursday and Friday will be 52 degrees.

Monday: High 80, Low 67

Tuesday: High 69, Low 58

Wednesday: High 64, Low 55

Thursday: High 62, Low 52

Friday: High 75, Low 52Saturday: High 68, Low 52

