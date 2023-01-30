More mental health crisis teams to respond to 911 calls on Chicago's West Side

Chicago has announced the expansion of its alternative 9-1-1 response program on the West Side.

Starting this spring and summer, more mental health crisis teams will be deployed to respond to 9-1-1 calls that have a mental health or substance abuse component.

Those teams will initially focus on Humboldt Park and East and West Garfield Park.

Those are the neighborhoods with the highest number of opioid related 9-1-1 calls, according to city data.

The program is expected to expand to other neighborhoods throughout the year.