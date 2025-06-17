More than 300 girls start summer program at Metro Achievement Center

The Brief More than 300 girls, grades 3–12, started a summer of academics and enrichment Tuesday at the Metro Achievement Center for Girls, now in its 40th year. The program blends math, science, and mentoring with afternoon activities like cooking, music, and dance, aiming to close achievement gaps — with a 100% college acceptance rate for seniors. Summer tuition is $375, often reduced based on income; while the camp is full, an after-school program is available during the school year.



More than 300 girls from across Chicago began their summer Tuesday at the Metro Achievement Center for Girls, a program that combines academics, mentorship and enrichment activities — and this year marks its 40th anniversary.

A metro summer is more than sunshine and field trips – it's science, math mentorship and a mission to shape the next generation of female leaders.

Located at 310 S. Peoria St., the center welcomed 306 girls in third through 12th grades from neighborhoods including Little Village and Brighton Park. Mornings are dedicated to math and science, while afternoons include cooking, dance, music and field trips.

The goal: to help close achievement gaps and build confidence. And it’s working — the program boasts a 100% college acceptance rate among its high school seniors.

For 26 consecutive years, the Metro summer program has supported girls academically and personally. Organizers call it one more step toward long-term success.

Tuition is $375 for the summer, though fees are often reduced based on family income.

While the summer session is full with a waiting list, the center also offers after-school programs during the academic year. More information is available at midtown-metro.org.