More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program

Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year.

On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees from Ukraine) to load up on laptops, clothes and toys.

"Christmas in the Wards" was founded by businessman Larry Huggins and is now supported by a number of businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

"It means so much for us," said Cheriese Stanfield. "We were not financially stable this year to get them all the stuff they wanted. And this really helps out with more stuff so they can be so happy when they wake up."

This year more than 700 families from 42 Chicago wards will take part in the program.