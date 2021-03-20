Expand / Collapse search

More than one million Chicagoans have been vaccinated

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

The city of Chicago announced on Saturday that a million Chicagoans have been vaccinated, just three months after the first shots were administered.

The city announced the milestone on Saturday afternoon, just three months after vaccinations started.

City officials said that vaccines are increasingly going to the most vulnerable communities. In the early rollout phases, just 18 percent of shots went to Black and brown residents. In the most recent week, 55 percent of first doses went to those residents.

Starting on Monday, Illinois expands vaccine eligibility to higher education staff and government employees

Food and beverage workers, construction workers, and religious leaders will be eligible on March 29.

Vaccines will be open to all residents of Illinois (except for those in Chicago) on April 12.

