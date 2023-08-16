'Is he high?': More women come forward accusing suburban doctor of misconduct

Dozens more women have come forward accusing a former suburban OBGYN of misconduct.

There are now a total of 53 women who have lodged complaints against Vernon Cannon, who formerly practiced in DuPage County.

Among the allegations are negligence, battery and lack of informed consent during examinations.

The complaints also allege that DuPage Medical Group, now known as Duly Health and Care, did not properly investigate the doctor's background, claiming if they had, they would have learned that he was arrested in Warrenville and charged with two counts of domestic battery in 2016.

Lawsuits that came to light in recent months claim Cannon was drunk during patient visits.

In a complaint filed this week, former patient Amy Fuentes explains that in 2020, during the birth of her fourth child, Cannon exhibited concerning behavior.

While in labor, court documents state that Cannon, "stared blankly at a supply cabinet, appearing disoriented and not knowing what to do next."

The complaint goes on to say that Fuentes asked the nurses, "Is he high?"

"He was on call that night, and I was ready to deliver, and they had to call Dr. Cannon multiple times to come to the room and when he finally got to the room, his eyelids were really droopy, and he was moving slow," said Fuentes. "Looking back and remembering the red flags, and then seeing the media coverage in January confirmed some of the thoughts that I was having. It was, it was really disturbing for me."

Duly Health and Care provided the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago:

Duly takes allegations of physician misconduct extremely seriously, including those that have been raised concerning former DuPage Medical Group (DMG) physician Vernon Cannon. The actions alleged are unacceptable and inconsistent with Duly’s mission to provide outstanding patient care and the ethical standards we expect our physicians to uphold. Duly vehemently denies that it knowingly allowed Dr. Cannon to engage in misconduct, and Dr. Cannon has not had any patient contact at Duly since he departed the practice in 2020.