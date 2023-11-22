Mother of 2 heads home for the holidays after double-lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine
CHICAGO - A mother is getting to spend Thanksgiving back home in Kentucky thanks to the doctors at Northwestern Medicine.
Emily Presley, 47, needed a double-lung transplant after she caught the common cold and had complications during her illness.
It was so severe, she needed to be on life-support for five months.
The operation happened back in October 2022, but she will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home in quite some time.
Presley has two children and a husband who she's looking forward to spending time with this holiday season.