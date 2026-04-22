Mother speaks out after teen killed in Hyde Park shooting

The Brief Teen killed, another injured in South Side shooting Mother says suspected shooter is a fellow student Family fears for safety as investigation continues



The mother of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed at a bus stop in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood is speaking out for the first time, expressing frustration that no one has been arrested.

Rolanda Phoenix said her son, Eric King Billups, was killed in what she describes as a sudden and senseless act of violence.

"It was like a normal day," Phoenix said. "He got up, told me, ‘Ma, I’ll see you later.’ And this is where we at."

Chicago police said the shooting happened last Wednesday near a bus stop by the South Side YMCA. Billups and a 16-year-old girl were both shot. They were taken to a hospital, where Billups died. The girl survived.

Phoenix said she believes the shooter is another teenage boy who attended Hyde Park Academy High School with her son. Police have not confirmed that information or announced any arrests.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Phoenix said her son was a strong student enrolled in Advanced Placement classes and had already started receiving college letters.

"He’s a smart young man," she said. "He had his whole life ahead of him."

She said what’s most frustrating is that, despite what she believes is known about the case, no one has been taken into custody.

"They’re telling me they have to find something concrete because he’s a minor," Phoenix said. "To my knowledge, he shot my son and then shot that girl. That should be enough."

Phoenix also shared a message directed at the shooter.

"Was it really worth it?" she said. "Because you took my son, and now you destroyed your life."

She urged other families to hold their children close.

"If you have children, keep them close," she said. "Love on them as much as you can."

Phoenix said she now fears for her safety and the safety of her other children, citing the lack of an arrest and ongoing gun violence.

What's next:

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses and assist the family with relocating.

Chicago police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.