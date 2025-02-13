Murder charge filed against Chicago man in Washington Park shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Washington Park last month. The 20-year-old suspect is accused of killing a 19-year-old in an alley and is scheduled for a detention hearing.



The backstory:

Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jaqwan Lanier, 20, allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was walking in an alley in the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lanier was arrested Monday in the South Loop. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Lanier has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.