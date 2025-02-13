Murder charge filed against Chicago man in Washington Park shooting
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the Washington Park neighborhood.
The backstory:
Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jaqwan Lanier, 20, allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was walking in an alley in the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Lanier was arrested Monday in the South Loop. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What's next:
Lanier has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.