Murder charges filed in Gresham shooting that left 3 women dead

A Chicago man who was arrested in Iowa was charged with murder in connection to a shooting over the summer in Gresham.

John Matthews, 25, was arrested Thursday in Burlington, Iowa and charged with three felony counts of murder in, Chicago police said.

He is accused of shooting three women about 12:45 p.m. June 22 in the 8600 block of South Wood Street in a domestic-related incident, police said.

Two of the women, a 27-year-old and a 56-year-old, died at the scene, police said. A third woman, 22, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Matthews is expected to appear at a bond hearing Friday.