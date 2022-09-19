Murders down 22% on Chicago's West Side, CPD officials say

Chicago police said Monday they are making progress reducing crime on the West Side.

CPD officials said homicides in the 11th District are down 22% compared to last year. The 11th District encompasses West Garfield Park and a portion of East Garfield Park.

Police said shootings in that area are down 18% over last year.

CHICAGO SEES ONE OF ITS MOST VIOLENT WEEKENDS OF THE YEAR: 9 KILLED, 54 WOUNDED

Religious leaders there said community events involving the police have been key to reducing violence, and they are planning two gun buy-backs this weekend to keep the momentum going.

"These are anonymous, no question gun turn-ins," said Glen Brooks, CPD's Director of Community Policing. "So whether someone has passed away and left you a gun, whether you found that gun underneath a bedroom or whether you just have a weapon you no longer want, you can turn in that gun and receive a $100 gift card, no questions asked."

The gun buy-back is being held by the Corinthian Temple Church of God in Christ on West Washington Street and the Kingdom Word on the South Side at 113th Street and King Drive.

They will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.