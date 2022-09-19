Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded
CHICAGO - Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
In all, 20 of those wounded by gunfire were 17 and younger. Three police districts that border each other on the South Side bore the brunt of the gun violence, accounting for about a third of the shootings.
In the Loop, three people were shot, one of them fatally. On the Southwest Side, police shot and wounded someone who they said was armed with a gun. Four shootings across the city involved three or more victims.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
By early Monday, the weekend toll stood at 9 people killed and 54 others wounded, according to police data.
2 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn
Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 19-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
A 35-year-old man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition improved and he was later listed in good condition, police said.
A fourth victim, whose age and condition were unknown, arrived at Provident Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrests were made.
Three shot at Bronzeville funeral
Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt.
Police say the men — 35, 29 and 26 — were near the street when a black Cadillac approached and someone inside opened fire. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.
Loop shootings
Two men were wounded in shootings within a mile of each other in the Loop as thousands traveled downtown for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
About 1 a.m. Saturday, a man, 32, got into a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire, according to police. The 32-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
A 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk about a mile away in the 100 block of East Wacker when a group of people walked up and started to beat him, police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
He was taken to Northwestern with a gunshot wound in the head and listed in good condition, police said.
Police shooting
A Chicago police officer shot an armed teen in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said.
Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., police said in a statement.
An officer fired shots and hit the person, police said. Police did not say the suspect fired his weapon. A male teenage shooting victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. His condition was stabilized, Merritt said.
Police did not release the person’s age. Merritt did not have the child’s exact age but said he was 15 years old or younger because he was taken to a pediatric trauma center.
Police said two guns were recovered: a pistol with an extended magazine and a rifle, according to photos posted to social media by police spokesman Tom Ahern. An officer was taken to a hospital for observation and was in good condition, police said.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which was investigating the shooting, did not reply to requests seeking additional information.
Minors wounded
- A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Burnside on the South Side. The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots about 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street, police said. His father drove him to the Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
- Hours later, a 3-year-old girl was a passenger in the back seat of a car in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head around 11 p.m. Friday, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.
- Friday afternoon, a boy, 16, was inside a car in the 3000 block of West Wellington Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- Early Saturday, another 16-year-old boy was dropped off about 12:20 a.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.
- A 14-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition after being shot in the arm in Back of the Yards early Sunday morning, according to police.
Fatal attacks
- About 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Avondale on the Northwest Side, a man, 25, was driving a car in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a white Jeep shot him, according to police. The man drove to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
- A person was found shot to death in an alley Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of a male who was unresponsive about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Place, police said. A male was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- One man was killed and another critically injured in a Roseland shooting Saturday night, police said. The two men stood on a front porch around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 113th Street when two men fired shots, according to police. One man, 32, didn’t survive. He was shot in the back and head and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 27-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
- A man was killed after being shot in the face and chest in the South Loop early Sunday morning. The man hasn’t been identified yet and his age is not known, Chicago police said. He was standing on the sidewalk about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court with a group of people when someone fired shots. He was hit in the face and chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
- A person was found shot to death early Sunday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. About 2:20 a.m., responding officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 133rd Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said
- One man died and another was injured in a Brighton Park shooting early Sunday, police said. The two victims, 18 and 19, were sitting in a car around 2:45 a.m. on the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.
- A man was fatally shot in Austin early Sunday morning. The man, 20, was standing on the street with a group of people about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of North Waller Avenue when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At least 40 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago since Friday evening.