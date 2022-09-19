Chicago sees one of its most violent weekends of the year: 9 killed, 54 wounded

Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

In all, 20 of those wounded by gunfire were 17 and younger. Three police districts that border each other on the South Side bore the brunt of the gun violence, accounting for about a third of the shootings.

In the Loop, three people were shot, one of them fatally. On the Southwest Side, police shot and wounded someone who they said was armed with a gun. Four shootings across the city involved three or more victims.

By early Monday, the weekend toll stood at 9 people killed and 54 others wounded, according to police data.

2 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 19-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 35-year-old man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition improved and he was later listed in good condition, police said.

A fourth victim, whose age and condition were unknown, arrived at Provident Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrests were made.

Three shot at Bronzeville funeral

Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt.

Police say the men — 35, 29 and 26 — were near the street when a black Cadillac approached and someone inside opened fire. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.

Loop shootings

Two men were wounded in shootings within a mile of each other in the Loop as thousands traveled downtown for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, a man, 32, got into a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire, according to police. The 32-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk about a mile away in the 100 block of East Wacker when a group of people walked up and started to beat him, police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.

He was taken to Northwestern with a gunshot wound in the head and listed in good condition, police said.

Police shooting

A Chicago police officer shot an armed teen in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., police said in a statement.

An officer fired shots and hit the person, police said. Police did not say the suspect fired his weapon. A male teenage shooting victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. His condition was stabilized, Merritt said.

Police did not release the person’s age. Merritt did not have the child’s exact age but said he was 15 years old or younger because he was taken to a pediatric trauma center.

Police said two guns were recovered: a pistol with an extended magazine and a rifle, according to photos posted to social media by police spokesman Tom Ahern. An officer was taken to a hospital for observation and was in good condition, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which was investigating the shooting, did not reply to requests seeking additional information.

Minors wounded

Fatal attacks

At least 40 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago since Friday evening.