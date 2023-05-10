'My Block, My Hood, My City' takes on mission to save street ball

My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole has launched a campaign to save street ball.

Recently, he has observed a growing number of public basketball hoops without netting, and some even have a padlock on the rim or are missing a rim altogether.

To address this issue, he started buying and installing nets on his own over the weekend.

Cole is also calling on the public to help identify more courts that need refreshing. According to Cole, street ball is more than just basketball - it's about on-court mentorship.

"For us older guys, we can get on the court and lean the new lingo … and build relationships," Cole said.

Additionally, Cole is collaborating with local aldermen to ensure that rims are in place before the start of summer break.