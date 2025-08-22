Naperville teachers, school board reach agreement to avoid strike

The Brief The Naperville 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association reached a tentative contract agreement one day after teachers announced plans to strike. Details of the deal will be shared after a formal vote, ending months of tense negotiations that began in February and continued into the school year. Both sides expressed gratitude to the community, with district leaders emphasizing commitment to students and educators, while union leaders said the agreement reflects support for teachers and maintains Naperville’s standard of excellence.



A day after Naperville teachers announced they would strike, the Naperville 203 Board of Education and the Naperville Unit Education Association reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The tentative agreement will be presented and voted on. Following approval, details of the agreement will be made public.

The backstory:

Tensions have been rising in suburban Naperville, where more than 1,500 teachers were still working without a contract on Tuesday, and warned that a strike could be days away.

Community Unit School District 203's Board of Education said they're committed to reaching an agreement, but the union said their concerns are still not being addressed.

Union leaders said negotiations have dragged on since February, and with the school year underway and no contract in place, negotiations have continued.

Board President Charles Cush said the district is committed to educators, but the union's latest proposal could lead to staff cuts and program reductions.

But teachers said they feel anything but appreciated. Many argued the district has the money to meet their demand, citing budget surpluses and millions in taxpayer abatements.

Parents and students joined in and said Naperville's reputation for excellence depends on teachers who feel supported, not pushed to the brink.

What they're saying:

"Our priority has always been to provide students with the high-quality education they deserve, and this agreement helps us continue that work," said Charles Cush, President of the Board of Education. "This reflects our dedication to ensuring Naperville 203 remains an exemplary school district for students and educators."

"We are so incredibly grateful to our students, families and the entire community for all their support during this difficult time. We could not have done this without you," NUEA President Ross Berkley said. "We are proud to say we’ve reached a tentative agreement that values our students and our educators. One that will continue to meet the high standard for excellence that we have here in District 203."