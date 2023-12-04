Tickets for 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race go on sale this week

article

Tickets for the second-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race will go on sale Wednesday.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $269 for the race weekend which will take place July 6-7. General admission plus tickets begin at $398 and offer access to the GA+ lounge, comfortable seating as well as food options including a full-service bar with drinks for purchase.

Two-day reserved tickets start at $465. For full details on all ticket options, visit NASCARChicago.com.

Children under 12 years old will be granted free general admission to Saturday's events including the NASCAR Xfinity Serires race, The Loop 110. Tickets for children under 12 on Sunday for the Cup Series Grant Park 165 will be $45.

Single-day tickets will start at $150 for "select experiences."

"This year marked the first-time in the 75-year history of our sport that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the city streets for a race, and we are thrilled to once again welcome fans back to the city of Chicago for this bucket-list event," Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president, said in a statement. "2024 will once again have something for everyone, with world-class racing action, A-list concert performances, and a breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and Chicago lakefront."

In addition to announcing ticket sales, the Chicago Street Race team will visit Comer Children's Hospital Wednesday for a special visit and check presentation.

The inaugural Chicago Street Race brought in $27 million in hotel revenue, yielding $1.7 million in state taxes and $3 million in local taxes.