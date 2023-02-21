NASCAR partners up with CPS and The Field Museum to encourage students in STEAM fields

City officials joined Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to promote Chicago's first-ever street race.

NASCAR announced its new STEAM partnership with Chicago Public Schools and The Field Museum to promote the importance of STEAM learning.

It will start in early March with over 22,000 students from different schools to compete in an in-classroom design challenge with the first ever STEAM Fest at the Field Museum in May.

With 500 student finalists, they will interact with NASCAR drivers, engineers, and other STEM professionals while competing for tickets to the street race in July.

"I see the kids out here in the Field Museum here and I look at the Field Museum and everything that it has to offer for these kids, the STEM and STEAM programs. I'm excited that NASCAR has put an initiative and an importance on bringing our sport to kids."

The street race will be held the first weekend in July.

It anticipates to generate at least $113 million for the city and welcome over 100,000 people.