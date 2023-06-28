As NASCAR races loom, Chicago commuters brace for traffic headache

NASCAR is racing into Chicago this weekend, causing significant closures downtown as masses of racing enthusiasts visit the Windy City

Major closures on Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will go into effect Wednesday night. OEMC officials held a 10:30 a.m. press conference to inform residents and commuters about the looming changes.

At 8 p.m., DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive, that is the street by Soldier Field. Traffic will start merging into one lane at North Avenue. Heavy congestion is expected on Michigan, Ontario and Grand avenues.

Columbus Drive will also be shut down between Monroe Avenue and Jackson Boulevard.

On Thursday, there will be more closures on major streets. As tourists and NASCAR fans flood into the city, officials hope the spectacle will be a boon for local businesses.

"Obviously, it's a huge footprint, a tremendous opportunity to host thousands of fans and we're expecting to see that they're going to come in. It's a holiday weekend. We are encouraging [visitors] to come in a few days ahead of time, stay a few extra days and enjoy everything that Chicago has to offer," said Julie Giese from the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

On Thursday, Michigan Avenue is closing between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

Chicago has been hit hard by "very unhealthy" air quality this week as Canadian wildfire smoke has hovered over the area.