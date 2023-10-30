Natalie Raanan arrives back home in Chicago after being kidnapped by Hamas in Israel

An Evanston teenager who was taken hostage by Hamas and later released has just arrived back in Chicago, according to the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.

Natalie Raanan, 18, and her mother Judith had been vacationing in Israel for the holiday season and were last seen staying near Gaza when the violence began on Oct. 7. Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the abduction of the mother and daughter.

The Ranaan family, politicians and the Jewish community rejoiced when the pair was freed by the terror group on Oct. 20.

"I'm going to hug her and kiss her, and it's going to be the best day of my life," Natalie's father, Uri, said at the time.

"I haven't been sleeping for two weeks. Tonight, I am going to sleep good. I spoke with my daughter earlier today. She sounds very good, she looks very good, she was very happy and she's waiting to come home."

The announcement of Natalie arriving back home was made Monday night by Yinam Cohen, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest.

"I am relieved to see Natalie back home in Chicago. Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness. While we’re celebrating Natalie’s return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza. This week, family members of those still held hostage by Hamas will be in Chicago to share their stories and call for their immediate release," Cohen said.

After Natalie and Judith were released, statements of support poured in from around the United States, with President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressing their relief.

Shortly after their release, Biden personally spoke to the mother and daughter. A photo released on the day they were freed showed the moment Biden called the pair, and on Saturday, the President released video of the phone call.