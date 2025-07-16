National Hot Dog Day 2025: Deals and freebies
CHICAGO - National Hot Dog Day is today, July 16, and if anyone knows how to celebrate, it's Chicagoans.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically scarf down 7 billion hot dogs, according to the aptly-named National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
National Hot Dog Day deals and freebies
Anyone looking for a pick-me-up this Wednesday can take advantage of these hot dog deals while supplies last.
Portillo's
Portillo's Perks members can cash in on a $1 hot dog or vegetarian Garden Dog from July 14-20. They are also launching a Chicago‑style Hot Dog Deep Dish pizza available at 21 Lou Malnati’s locations.
Devil Dawgs
Devil Dawgs is offering a free Chicago dog on Wednesday with the purchase of a beverage online and in store. (Use code HDD25) Members of the Devil Dawgs loyalty program will also get exclusive freebies all week through their email. No purchase necessary.
Buona Beef
Local staple Buona Beef is offering a $5.99 hot dog and fries combo in-store or via the app — no membership needed.
7-Eleven
$2 "Big Bite" hot dogs for rewards members until July 22.
Circle K
Two roller-grill hot dogs for $1 via their app.
Sonic Drive-In
They are offering hot dog specials all July including $1 corn dogs, $2 All‑American Dogs, $3 foot‑long coneys.
Beef Shack
The suburban favorite is offering a combo with two hot dogs, a small fry and a drink for $10.
Shake Shack
You can score two hot dogs for $8 by using the code DOGDAYS on either their kiosk or app.
Dog Haus
Free hot dog for loyalty members on July 16, plus BOGO hot dogs from July 17–31.
The Source: The information in this story came from various hot dog deals posted by national chains and local hot dog vendors.