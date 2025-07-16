National Hot Dog Day 2025: Deals and freebies

The Brief Chicagoans are celebrating National Hot Dog Day today with deals across local favorites and national chains. Portillo’s, Devil Dawgs, Buona Beef, and Beef Shack are among the Chicago spots offering $1–$10 specials, while chains like Sonic, 7‑Eleven, Circle K, and Dog Haus also have discounts. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume around 7 billion hot dogs nationwide.



National Hot Dog Day is today, July 16, and if anyone knows how to celebrate, it's Chicagoans.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically scarf down 7 billion hot dogs, according to the aptly-named National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

National Hot Dog Day deals and freebies

Anyone looking for a pick-me-up this Wednesday can take advantage of these hot dog deals while supplies last.

Portillo's

Portillo's Perks members can cash in on a $1 hot dog or vegetarian Garden Dog from July 14-20. They are also launching a Chicago‑style Hot Dog Deep Dish pizza available at 21 Lou Malnati’s locations.

Devil Dawgs

Devil Dawgs is offering a free Chicago dog on Wednesday with the purchase of a beverage online and in store. (Use code HDD25) Members of the Devil Dawgs loyalty program will also get exclusive freebies all week through their email. No purchase necessary.

Buona Beef

Local staple Buona Beef is offering a $5.99 hot dog and fries combo in-store or via the app — no membership needed.

7-Eleven

$2 "Big Bite" hot dogs for rewards members until July 22.

Circle K

Two roller-grill hot dogs for $1 via their app.

Sonic Drive-In

They are offering hot dog specials all July including $1 corn dogs, $2 All‑American Dogs, $3 foot‑long coneys.

Beef Shack

The suburban favorite is offering a combo with two hot dogs, a small fry and a drink for $10.

Shake Shack

You can score two hot dogs for $8 by using the code DOGDAYS on either their kiosk or app.

Dog Haus

Free hot dog for loyalty members on July 16, plus BOGO hot dogs from July 17–31.