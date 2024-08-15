Navy Pier to host first-ever 'Lakefront Games' next month

Navy Pier will host its inaugural Lakefront Games on Sept. 7 and 8, offering a free, two-day event packed with a number of games and activities.

The event will feature obstacle courses, ax throwing, bull riding, classic arcade and video racing games, and more, according to organizers.

The highlight of the weekend will be "the largest game of Simon Says in Chicago history."

Scheduled activities on both days, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., include:

Inflatables, such as obstacle courses, Gladiator Joust, and life-size Hungry Hungry Hippos

Dunk tank and electric bull riding

Giant soccer darts, ax throwing, inflatable archery, cornhole, and can jam

Tricycle racing and giant pong

Golf putting challenges and mini-games

Classic arcade games, including Pac-Man and Golden Tee, and video racing games

Reenactments of popular TV game shows like Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy

Board games and "Minute to Win It" challenges

Family Game Room, featuring foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, and ping pong

The largest game of Simon Says in Chicago history, with a DJ and a pre-game Double Dutch Squad performance

All activities and their schedules are subject to change.

For more information, visit Navy Pier's website.