Navy Pier to host first-ever 'Lakefront Games' next month
CHICAGO - Navy Pier will host its inaugural Lakefront Games on Sept. 7 and 8, offering a free, two-day event packed with a number of games and activities.
The event will feature obstacle courses, ax throwing, bull riding, classic arcade and video racing games, and more, according to organizers.
The highlight of the weekend will be "the largest game of Simon Says in Chicago history."
Scheduled activities on both days, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., include:
- Inflatables, such as obstacle courses, Gladiator Joust, and life-size Hungry Hungry Hippos
- Dunk tank and electric bull riding
- Giant soccer darts, ax throwing, inflatable archery, cornhole, and can jam
- Tricycle racing and giant pong
- Golf putting challenges and mini-games
- Classic arcade games, including Pac-Man and Golden Tee, and video racing games
- Reenactments of popular TV game shows like Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy
- Board games and "Minute to Win It" challenges
- Family Game Room, featuring foosball, pop-a-shot, air hockey, and ping pong
- The largest game of Simon Says in Chicago history, with a DJ and a pre-game Double Dutch Squad performance
All activities and their schedules are subject to change.
For more information, visit Navy Pier's website.