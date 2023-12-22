Navy Pier hosts Santa's Send Off during Light Up the Lake

Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier is the largest indoor outdoor holiday experience in the city, featuring the lights, fireworks, and the beauty of being by Lake Michigan.

Holiday lights brighten the length of Navy Pier, more than 3300 feet of shoreline entertainment.

At Harry Caray’s restaurant, they’ve created a lodge experience. You can roast marshmallows by the tabletop fire and enjoy a curling competition with friends.

Navy Pier also has some free, fun activities. Felicia Bolton, Director of Communications at Navy Pier says this is a special time of year.

"We have so many activities for families participate in, from making your own ornaments, to buying cute knick-knacks from mom-and-pop stores that are selling them on site," Bolton said.

Navy Pier might be famous for its tourist attractions, but there are clever Chicago touches, especially in Amazing Chicago’s Funhouse Mase, where Chicago’s dark political legacy is spoofed and somewhat awkward.

There’s a wall featuring pictures of convicted elected officials and a jail cell with a recording of former Governor Rod Blagojevich saying the words, "I’ve got this thing and its (blank)-ing golden."

But the man, Santa Claus, will be there to steal the show.

"This Saturday, we have fireworks at 9 p.m. We’re going to have a Santa Sendoff at Harry Caray’s. Santa’s going to be there, a DJ, great music. He’s gonna sail away to the North Pole, right when the fireworks go off," Bolton said.

Light Up the Lake at Navy Pier runs through Dec. 31.