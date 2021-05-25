Near West Side school named after president, slaveholder to be renamed

A name change is coming soon for one Chicago elementary school, according to a report.

The Chicago Sun-Times says Andrew Jackson Language Academy will be the first of 30 schools to receive a name change.

The schools are named for slaveholders, and a Chicago Public Schools audit recommended name changes.

Jackson, who was the seventh president of the Unites States along with being a slaveholder, also persecuted Native Americans, having signed the Indian Removal Act.

The new name for the Near West Side school will be Chicago World Language Academy.