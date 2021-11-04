Nearly 20 armed robberies reported in or near Wicker Park in the last month

Nearly 20 robberies have been reported in West Town, Wicker Park, Logan Square and Bucktown since Oct. 11, Chicago police said.

In each incident, the unknown offenders arrived in a vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, the offenders approached the victims, displayed a black handgun (sometimes equipped with a green laser) and announced a robbery, police said.

The offenders then robbed the victims of their personal belongings and demanded the victims' PINs to their phones and debit cards.

The offenders then fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.

The armed robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue in West Town on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue on Oct. 11 in Wicker Park at 9:53 p.m.

2100 block of West Race Avenue in West Town on Oct. 11 at 10:05 p.m.

1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 13 at 12:20 a.m.

1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue in West Town on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.

1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m.

1500 block of West Chestnut Street in West Town on Oct. 18 at 10:59 p.m.

2500 block of North Talman Avenue in Logan Square on Oct. 20 at 1:40 a.m.

1200 block of North Wolcott Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 21 at 10:33 p.m.

2100 block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown on Oct 21 at 10:49 p.m.

1800 block of North Paulina Street in Wicker Park on Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.

1600 block of West Pierce Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 28 at 12:20 a.m.

1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Bucktown on Oct. 29 at 7:50 p.m.

1400 block of West Leavitt Street in Wicker Park on Nov. 1 between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.

1600 block of North Wood Street in Wicker Park on Nov. 2 at 9 p.m.

1600 block of West Blackhawk Street in Wicker Park on Nov. 2 at 9:10 p.m.

2100 block of West Schiller Street in Wicker Park on Nov. 3 at 8:39 p.m.

1900 block of North Campbell Avenue in Logan Square on Nov. 3 at 11:30 p.m.

2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue in Bucktown on Nov. 4 at 1:15 a.m.

Chicago police said the offenders are described as:

Male, African-American, 18 to 20-year-old, between 5'11" to 6'00", 165lbs, brown eyes, black hair, short hair style, medium complexion

Male, African-American, 18 to 20-year-old, between 5'11" to 6'00", 165lbs, brown eyes, black hair, curly hair style, medium complexion

Male, African-American, 20 to 25-year-old 5'07", 150lbs.

Female, African-American, 20 to 25-year-old

Male, African-American, 20 to 25-year-old, 5'07", 150lbs.

Male, African-American, 20 to 25-year-old, 5'07", 150lbs.

Unknown Offender, 20 to 25-year-old, 5'07", 150lbs.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three (312) 744-8263, Area Five (312) 746-7394.