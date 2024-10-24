New CPS board members sworn in amid leadership changes, parent concerns

The Brief Newly appointed Chicago Public Schools board members introduced themselves at a meeting, joining CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in a prayer circle before being officially sworn in. Despite ongoing concerns about Martinez’s position and the drama surrounding the board's leadership, the new board members promise to focus on improving the district and addressing parent concerns.



The newly appointed Chicago School Board members introduced themselves Thursday at the Agenda Review Committee meeting, which allows them to get up to speed on issues before the next full board meeting.

The new board members joined in a prayer circle with Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez before their first meeting together where they were officially sworn in.

They replaced the seven board members who resigned their positions while Mayor Brandon Johnson was trying to oust Martinez.

The new board will have power to remove Martinez but it is not on the agenda for this meeting.

Martinez told FOX 32 he intends to work with the new board toward resolving budget issues and paying teachers but acknowledged his job is on the line.

The drama surrounding the administration has some parents concerned.

Lucy Salgado is a parent at Tamayo Elementary, an Acero Charter School slated for closure. She hopes all the drama doesn’t take the focus off of her fight to keep Tamayo open.

"Kinda worried, I don’t know, everyone has their own agenda but I’m going to speak my mind and let them know, Tamayo needs to be heard. We as parents need to be heard," Salgado said.

Board members promised to work on improving CPS but politics are part of it.

CPS Board President Rev. Mitchell L. Ikenna Johnson said Mayor Johnson promised to fund schools and teachers pensions.

"This is the kind of leadership we need for these times," Rev. Johnson said.

There are more changes in decision makers.

The Deputy Mayor for Education is taking an indefinite leave and the public is voting for School Board members to join this appointed school board.