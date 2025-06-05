New details released in fatal shootout between Cook County robbery suspect and police

The Brief New details were released Thursday about a deadly shootout last week in Hickory Hills. The shootout began after Jonathan Ollry, 42, allegedly attempted to carjack an 18-year-old and a juvenile in a shopping center parking lot. No officers were injured by gunfire, though one was treated for minor injuries; Ollry was killed in the shooting.



New details were released Thursday about a deadly shootout last week in Hickory Hills involving an armed robbery suspect who exchanged gunfire with police.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on May 29 in the parking lot of the Hickory Palos Square Shopping Center, near 95th Street and Roberts Road, according to Hickory Hills police.

Authorities said an 18-year-old man and a juvenile passenger were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by an armed suspect who demanded their belongings. The victim complied, handing over a key fob and called the police.

The suspect was unable to start the vehicle and fled as officers arrived. One officer attempted to stop him as he ran across 95th Street into a Speedway parking lot.

Another officer ordered the suspect to stop, but police said he pointed a handgun at officers and fired several rounds.

No officers were struck, though a nearby vehicle was hit by gunfire. An officer returned fire, and the suspect fled north into an alley, where he encountered a third officer.

As the third officer ordered him to drop the weapon, the suspect turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head, police said.

Officers rendered aid, and the suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died. One officer was also treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Suspect ID'd:

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Ollry, 42, a former Hickory Hills resident. Authorities said he was a non-compliant child sex offender with a last known address in Chicago.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide.

