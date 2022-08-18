New focus on water safety after drownings on Lake Michigan

As Chicago heads into a huge weekend in the city with the Air and Water Show set for Saturday and Sunday, police and fire officials are reminding everyone to take water safety seriously in the wake of several recent drownings and accidents.

Just after midnight, a man in his 30s was pulled from Montrose Harbor and died at the hospital.

In a separate incident Wednesday evening, emergency crews rescued an unresponsive man from a boat in the "playpen". He was taken to Northwestern in critical condition.

Someone he was with fell in the water and is still missing the search for that man continued Thursday.

On Saturday, two women were severely injured, one losing both of her lower legs, when she was pulled under a boat in the "playpen".

With a busy weekend on the lakefront, officials reminded everyone to be extremely cautious.

"One of our grim responsibilities is to recover bodies after they have drowned. We don't want that to be you or one of your loved ones. Please be responsible with water. Wear those PFD's. Swim with a partner. Please, if you're going to swim, if you're going to boat, don't drink. We can have fun without drinking. The most important thing you're going to do is bring yourself and your loved ones safely back home," said Lt. Tony Mendez of the CPD Marine and Helicopter Unit.

Another drowning took place Wednesday near Lincoln Park after a 43-year-old man who went swimming did not resurface. The police Marine Unit pulled his body from the lake.

Officials encouraged swimmers to stick with a buddy while in the water, do not drink and get into the water and as always, if you see something say something.