New Hard Rock Casino in Gary searching for experienced cooks, offering $2K signing bonus

The new Hard Rock Casino in Gary is looking to fill hundreds of positions at all five of its new restaurants.

The casino, which opens to the public on May 14, said they are offering a $2,000 signing bonus for experienced cooks, according to a statement.

Hard Rock is aiming to fill a total of 150 positions in culinary and food operations including cooks, executive chefs, butchers, bartenders and food servers.

A total of 300 positions are open across all operations, the casino said.

The brand-new casino will feature five restaurants including a steakhouse, a cafe serving burgers and salads, a noodle bar inspired by Asian street food, and a coffee shop.

Potential job seekers can apply at www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/careers.