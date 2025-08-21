New Illinois law streamlines FOID card process for first-time, nonviolent gun offenders

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 1899, a measure that allows first-time, nonviolent offenders charged with low-level gun possession to apply for a FOID card while in a court-approved diversion program. Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke pushed for the law as part of her strategy to focus resources on violent crime. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.



A new Illinois law will make it easier for first-time, nonviolent offenders facing the lowest-level gun possession charges to obtain a firearms license.

What we know:

Gov. JB Pritzker this week signed Senate Bill 1899, a measure championed by Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke and sponsored by State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-Chicago) and State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago).

The law allows eligible offenders to apply for a FOID card during a court-approved diversion program, rather than waiting until after completing it. Once all program requirements are met, applicants can receive their FOID without additional delay.

Currently, once a person finishes such a program, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office "typically dismisses charges in nonviolent, straightforward licensing cases."

About 2,000 people statewide complete diversion programs every year.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Burke said the law reflects her administration's top priority of reducing gun violence while focusing resources on the most dangerous cases.

"There is no more important goal for my office than combatting gun violence and stopping illegal weapons from destroying lives and communities," Burke said. "This legislation allows us to fight crime effectively; we treat gun licensing issues for those who have demonstrated a commitment to following the law very differently from reckless offenders who engage in violent crime."

Slaughter called the law "a structured pathway to succeed and follow responsible gun ownership laws" that "reduces recidivism" and supports rehabilitation.

Sims said it represents "a balanced approach to recognize people can learn from their past mistakes and deserve a second chance to move forward."

Dig deeper:

The measure amends the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act and applies only to first-time offenders charged with Class 4 felonies, the lowest felony category for weapons offenses. It excludes more serious charges, including those related to automatic weapons.

The law was backed by both the Illinois State Police, which oversees FOID applications, and the Cook County Public Defender's Office.

ISP will still review applications and can deny them if an applicant remains ineligible.

What's next:

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Officials noted that all current requirements for lawful gun ownership, including background checks and eligibility standards, remain unchanged.