New legislation aims to crack down on wrongfully issued red light, speeding camera tickets

A lawmaker from Lake County is pushing for improved legislation to protect drivers who wrongfully receive automatic parking, traffic or speeding tickets.

State Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) introduced Senate Bill 1214, in an effort to ensure those tickets are being issued to the actual violators.

"Too often, individuals are wrongfully ticketed and have to jump through hoops to attempt to clear themselves from the mistake. This is becoming an all-too-common problem, and one that can be a costly burden to innocent people," McConchie said in a statement.

"I hope this legislation helps drivers who are the victims of this flawed and failed traffic system that is causing more harm than good."

The measure would require the ticket to be dismissed if the registration number or make of the vehicle provided in the violation is wrong, McConchie said.

"This legislation is just the first step in fully reforming these controversial ticketing systems," McConchie said. "And, if we cannot make them beyond reproach, then we should ban them all together."

McConchie said the bill has bipartisan support, and he's hopeful the Illinois Senate will vote on the legislation soon.