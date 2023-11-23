New information released following deaths of Glendale Heights police sergeant, his wife

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. – New information was released by the Will County Sheriff's Office following the deaths of a Glendale Heights Police Department Sergeant and his wife earlier this week.

At about 5:46 p.m., Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen for a call of shots fired.

The 911 caller who reported the shots fired said she heard arguing followed by the sound of gunshots, the sheriff's office said.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man and woman, later identified as Glendale Heights Police Department Sergeant Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie Huff, located on the kitchen floor. Both had been shot and showed no signs of life. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A small handgun was found in close proximity to both individuals.

Autopsies were conducted on both Michael and Jackie and it was determined that Jackie was shot three times in the head by Michael.

Michael died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

At the time of the incident, a six-year-old and an 18-year-old were inside the home.

Neither of them witnessed the incident. However, the 18-year-old did hear the shooting and was confirmed to be the 911 caller.

During the investigation, it was determined that since 2016, the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the Huff residence on three other occasions prior to the shooting.

The first call for service occurred on May 17, 2020, when the Huff's were out of town to conduct a welfare check on the residence because the couple heard a motion alarm going off.

The second call of service occurred on Oct. 14 of this year, when Michael contacted the sheriff's office stating that he was the victim of a battery.

A fight occurred between Michael and another family member, who did not reside at the residence, the sheriff's office said.

The next day, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the residence by Jacquelyn, so that she could remove items from the residence.

The Will County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

If someone you know is facing a domestic violence situation, please call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hot-line at 815-729-1228 or the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.