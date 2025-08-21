New kids in town: Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes two new goat brothers

The Brief Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed two five-month-old Mini Nubian goat brothers, Lincoln and Parker, to its Farm-in-the-Zoo exhibit. They join their one-year-old brothers, Billy and Gruff, and stand out with blue eyes and tan coats; Parker has darker front legs, while Lincoln is the smaller of the pair. Mini Nubians are recognized for their long, floppy ears.



Lincoln Park Zoo has two new kids on the block – a pair of five-month-old goat brothers, Lincoln and Parker.

What we know:

The brothers have made a home at the Farm-in-the-Zoo exhibit with their one-year-old brothers Billy and Gruff, who have been at the zoo since 2024, according to zoo officials.

The Chicago neighborhood-named brothers are distinctly different from the other kids with blue eyes and tan coats. Parker has dark front legs and a lighter coat than Lincoln, who is the smaller of the pair.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Lincoln Park Zoo)

All four brothers are Mini Nubians, a breed known for its long, floppy ears.

For more information on the goats and zoo hours, visit lpzoo.org.