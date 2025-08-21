New kids in town: Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes two new goat brothers
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo has two new kids on the block – a pair of five-month-old goat brothers, Lincoln and Parker.
What we know:
The brothers have made a home at the Farm-in-the-Zoo exhibit with their one-year-old brothers Billy and Gruff, who have been at the zoo since 2024, according to zoo officials.
The Chicago neighborhood-named brothers are distinctly different from the other kids with blue eyes and tan coats. Parker has dark front legs and a lighter coat than Lincoln, who is the smaller of the pair.
Image 1 of 6
▼
(Lincoln Park Zoo)
All four brothers are Mini Nubians, a breed known for its long, floppy ears.
For more information on the goats and zoo hours, visit lpzoo.org.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo.