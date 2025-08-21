Expand / Collapse search

New kids in town: Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes two new goat brothers

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 21, 2025 3:58pm CDT
    • Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed two five-month-old Mini Nubian goat brothers, Lincoln and Parker, to its Farm-in-the-Zoo exhibit.
    • They join their one-year-old brothers, Billy and Gruff, and stand out with blue eyes and tan coats; Parker has darker front legs, while Lincoln is the smaller of the pair.
    • Mini Nubians are recognized for their long, floppy ears.

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo has two new kids on the block – a pair of five-month-old goat brothers, Lincoln and Parker.

The brothers have made a home at the Farm-in-the-Zoo exhibit with their one-year-old brothers Billy and Gruff, who have been at the zoo since 2024, according to zoo officials.

The Chicago neighborhood-named brothers are distinctly different from the other kids with blue eyes and tan coats. Parker has dark front legs and a lighter coat than Lincoln, who is the smaller of the pair.

  (Lincoln Park Zoo)

All four brothers are Mini Nubians, a breed known for its long, floppy ears. 

For more information on the goats and zoo hours, visit lpzoo.org.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo.

