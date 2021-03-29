New Lenox and Homer Glen engaged in pop tab battle, winner to send a family to Disney World

There's a war popping up in Will County, but it's for a good cause.

Homer Glen and New Lenox are battling to see which town can collect the most pop tabs.

The winner gets to pick a local family with a loved one who has a disability to take a vacation to Disney World.

The trip is being donated by the Konow family, who operate the popular Konow's Corn Maze every fall.

The contest runs through the end of June. A weigh-in will be held on July 1.

If you are collecting on behalf of Homer Glen, bring your tabs to the Village Hall, Pelican Harry’s, Rubi Agave, or Tavern in the Glen. New Lenox residents can drop their tabs off at New Lenox Village Hall.