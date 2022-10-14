With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, a new poll shows incumbent Governor JB Pritzker with a significant lead.

But the poll also found that Illinois voters don't have a favorable opinion of Pritzker or his Republican challenger, Darren Bailey.

The poll was conducted earlier this week by Public Policy Polling for Chicago Public Media.

The survey found Pritzker had a 15-point margin over Bailey. The poll also presented respondents with eight choices to pick regarding what issue they found more important.

The top issue: jobs and the economy, followed closely by crime and public safety.

The governor's race is just one of the big races on the November 8 ballot.

Voters will also decide on a new Secretary of State, congressional representatives, and a constitutional amendment for workers’ rights.

Early voting is underway statewide.