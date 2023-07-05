New toy library created at North Side beach

A North Side beach is getting a fun upgrade for children visiting the area.

Neighbors are being asked to donate beach toys as part of a new toy library.

Four toy boxes are along the shoreline for borrowing and returning.

"We decided that Loyola Park Advisory Council would fund and build a few boxes and kind of facilitate sharing, right? So folks have these leftover toys, maybe they want to donate some toys, they just come to the park, put them in the box, and when young people come to hang out, they just grab what they like best, take it out, use it and put it back when they're finished," said Jim Ginderske, Loyola Park Advisory Council.

Kids decorated the toy boxes with their own original designs.