New year-round horror attraction to be 'unleashed' on Chicago by Universal

The Brief Universal Destinations & Experiences is bringing their horror attraction, Horror Unleashed, to Chicago. It is set to open in 2027. The attraction is estimated to generate $1 billion dollars for the city economy.



Universal Destinations & Experiences is not only bringing a new horror attraction to Chicago, but also an estimated $1 billion boost to the city’s economy.

In a statement released Thursday by the Chicago mayor's press office, Universal Destinations & Experiences (the themed entertainment division of Comcast NBCUniversal) announced Chicago as the second location for their horror attraction: Universal Horror Unleashed. This will be the attraction's second location behind their flagship city, Las Vegas, with Vegas's attraction announced back in January 2023, and set to open this August.

This attraction will be Universal's first time branching out into the Midwest, as part of their plan to introduce their brand to audiences in new markets with original concepts.

Universal will be moving into the former 114,000-square-foot Tribune Distribution Center at 700 W. Chicago Avenue, right across from the future home of Bally's Casino. The space will include "terrifying mazes, unforgettable scares, themed bars and unique food and beverage offerings, and a retail space featuring exclusive merchandise," according to the statement.

Artist rendering of the Universal Horror Unleashed attraction in Chicago

By the numbers:

The attraction is estimated to generate more than $1 billion for the cities economy by operating year-round as a source of tourism, while also creating more than 400 permanent jobs, ranging from operations leaders, merchandise hosts, entertainers called "scareactors" to make-up and prosthetic artists.

Local perspective:

Both Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed enthusiasm for the project and its implications for the city.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago," the mayor said in the statement. "This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract—one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism."

"Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce and strong infrastructure," said Pritzker. "Universal choosing Illinois didn’t happen by accident—we were proud to support this project through our EDGE incentive program, which has helped fortify a positive business climate that draws world-class companies to the state. I look forward to seeing this iconic brand come to life along the Chicago River as it creates hundreds of jobs and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact."

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, following the finalization of designs and permits. The attraction is slated to open in 2027.