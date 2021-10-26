New York teen charged with making threat that shut down Naperville North High School

A New York teen is charged with phoning in a threat to Naperville North High School earlier in October, ending classes early for the second time in a month because of a threat.

The juvenile is charged with aggravated harassment in connection with Oct. 15 incident, Naperville police said Tuesday.

Classes were dismissed early that day after a voicemail containing a threat was sent to the school. Police haven’t disclosed the details.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The teen was arrested with the help of federal authorities and the New York City Police Department, which is now leading the case, police said.

Advertisement

Police said they were still investigating the source of another threat made to the school Sept. 22, when a bomb threat was emailed to the school.