Newly released 911 calls offer glimpse into night shots rang out at Oakbrook mall

For the first time, we are hearing 911 calls from the night gunshots rang out at the Oakbrook mall.

Shoppers were sent running for cover the week of Christmas when two men opened fire during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Mall security estimates about 20,000 shoppers were present the evening a dozen shots were fired.

Now, we're getting a better sense of what the moments that followed were like.

Just before 6 p.m. On December 23, police say two men started arguing near the Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne’s.

Then, they started shooting at each other.

One of the shooters was hit four times.

Three innocent bystanders were also shot and one other person was injured running away.

While shoppers were sent scrambling for safety, stores went on lockdown and stayed that way for hours as police and swat teams investigated.

A newly released 911 call from a Nordstrom employee has given us a glimpse into the chaos.

Everyone who was shot survived.

Two men, 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams, have been charged in the shooting.

Late last month, bond was set at $1-million each.